America the Great

America’s bicentennial in 1976 seemed much more consequential than this year’s 250th. Perhaps today’s extreme political division and distrust has contributed to the coarseness of the current climate.

“But cynicism is too easy, and it obscures all that we have to be thankful for,” Ryan Cole argues. “With the imperfections of our history duly noted—and we note them often—a strong case can be made that no people has ever had it as good as we Americans do.”

Indeed, from economic mobility to earning power to consumer choice to military strength, America is rich with freedom and opportunity. “Maybe, given two and a half centuries of success in this experiment in liberty, Americans have lost some of our capacity for gratitude,” Cole writes. “We should seek to revive it.”