Did These Progressives Violate U.S. Sanction Rules?

Back in March, streamer Hasan Piker, Code Pink leader Medea Benjamin, and dozens of other progressive activists joined the Nuestra América Convoy, a trip to Cuba that was billed as an effort to bring “critical humanitarian aid” to the island. The terms of U.S. sanctions against Cuba make humanitarian aid one of the few justifications under which Americans may visit the Communist island. “But in practice, convoy activities were not restricted to aid delivery,” Stu Smith writes.

Indeed, Benjamin gave a speech alongside Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and broadcast on Cuban state media that criticized the United States. Speakers after her said that they were ready to take up rifles to defend the country from Americans. Piker, meantime, produced a documentary that included regime-approved talking points.

Now, both might be under investigation for potential violation of American sanction rules.

“Because Cuba is designated by the U.S. government as a state sponsor of terrorism, efforts to evade U.S. sanctions are subject to heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny,” Smith explains. “Benjamin, Piker, or other attendees’ activities may well have violated these restrictions.”

Read more about the State Department inquiry.