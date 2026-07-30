Free Crack Pipes and Syringes in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has long supported “harm reduction” policies, which claim that making drug use easier can also make it safer. Newsom’s Department of Health has acted on that premise, endorsing the distribution of glass pipes, syringes, and “[c]ontainers for mixing injectable drugs.” Earlier this year, Newsom argued that harm reduction increases the likelihood that an addict will seek treatment for substance abuse.

Christopher Rufo and Austen Hufford visited the Skid Row Care Campus, a homeless-services site in Los Angeles County, to see how this works in practice. They found that instead of encouraging addicts to get clean, the program hands out free paraphernalia—no questions asked.

“We entered campus and found a walk-up counter, where an attendant sat before shelves of drug paraphernalia,” they write. “Users come to this counter to get free needles and crack pipes, with which they can inject or smoke hard drugs. ‘What can I get you?’ he asked. ‘We have oil burners, we have spray shooters, we have socks, we have petroleum jelly.’”

Rufo and Hufford were able to get syringes, drug-testing strips, and crack pipes during several visits. One worker told them that they “wouldn’t be bothered” if they got high outside, unless they overdosed.

Read more about what they saw.