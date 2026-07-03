Freedom in America

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Perhaps the most famous sentence in the English language, those words from the Declaration of Independence remind us “that the core principle of America is the freedom to exercise our God-given rights,” Jeffrey H. Anderson observes. “Americans are not a people meant to be compelled, barred, or taxed at every turn by a distant capital—they weren’t in 1776, and they aren’t in 2026. They should be left to govern themselves locally to the greatest extent possible, exercising their self-evident rights and relishing their good fortune to live in a nation whose essence is freedom.”

Read more about the Declaration.