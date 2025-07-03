Making Sense of the Supreme Court

Racially discriminatory DEI programs and failure to address anti-Semitism on campus have led to the resignation or dismissal of several university presidents in recent years. Yet up to now, Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, has managed to keep his job despite similar failures, argues Ian Kingsbury.

Washington has refused to scale back his DEI efforts despite the legal liability these programs impose on the university, he has failed forthrightly to denounce campus anti-Semitism, and he has refused to bring the university’s policies on the use of identity-concealing masks at protests into alignment with state law.

“Washington’s devotion to DEI and refusal to protect Jews on campus are painfully clear,” writes Kingsbury. “Leaders at other universities have resigned or been removed from office for far less.”