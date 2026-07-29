A New Lawsuit Against New York’s Rent Freeze

By law, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) is required to consider economic factors like operating costs, taxes, and vacancy rates when weighing whether to raise stabilized rents. Last month, it voted to impose 0 percent rent increases on rent-stabilized units for both one- and two-year leases.

Now, a group of affected property owners is asking a state court to nullify the rent freeze. Represented by former First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro and his law firm, the group argues that the RGB’s own research doesn’t support a 0 percent increase.

Indeed, in the most recent year, landlords’ expenses increased by 5.3 percent. That means that to hold net operating income constant, owners need increases of 3.4 percent on one-year leases and 4.8 percent on two-year leases. Further, the RGB alleged that landlords have seen a 6.2 percent jump in net operating income. “But that number is drawn from a dataset that includes buildings with both stabilized and market-rate units,” John Ketcham explains. “In these mixed buildings, the income landlords derive from the market-rate units offsets losses from the stabilized units, making it appear that the stabilized market is far healthier than is truly the case.”

Read more about the RGB’s decision and the property owners’ lawsuit.