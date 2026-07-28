Saving One of America’s Most Dangerous Cities

Memphis, Tennessee, is consistently ranked as one of America’s most dangerous areas. Between 2020 and 2024, the city averaged 288 murders annually, a homicide rate of 47.2 per 100,000. The Memphis Police Department is short of full capacity by about 600 officers.

But late last year, President Trump established the Memphis Safe Task Force “to end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent through the promotion and facilitation of hypervigilant policing, aggressive prosecution, complex investigations, financial enforcement, and large-scale saturation of besieged neighborhoods with law-enforcement personnel.”

It appears to be working. The city ended 2025 with 184 murders, a decline of 36 percent. Crime continued to decline sharply in the first quarter of 2026, with murders down 29 percent.

“To an unusual degree for U.S. presidents, Trump has prioritized crime throughout his second term with everything from executive orders on policing and bail reform to immigration-enforcement surges and changes to how the Department of Justice approaches police oversight,” Rafael A. Mangual writes.

Mangual visited Memphis back in March for an inside look at the task force and what enforcement units are doing to turn the city around. Read about what he saw here.