Companies’ Reporting on Race and Sex Could Come to an End

Since the 1960s, U.S. companies have been required to report their employees’ race and gender to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). That could soon change.

The EEOC has proposed ending the reporting requirement, pointing to a few concerns. One is the risk that the mandate encourages employers to discriminate by race to make their numbers look more representative. Another is the Constitution itself, which requires the government’s use of race to be narrowly tailored. “Wholesale, indiscriminate collection of workers’ racial demographics via EEOC forms arguably crosses the line,” Robert VerBruggen writes.

How influential this change will be remains to be seen, especially since a future EEOC could easily bring back the reporting requirements. And no longer reporting the data could make legitimate discrimination investigations more difficult.

Even so, VerBruggen argues, the change “is for the best.”

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