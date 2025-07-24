A Beneficial Treatment Facility for Teens Is Shut Down

Founded in 2009, Re-Creation Retreat (RCR) was a therapeutic program for troubled girls in Fredonia, Arizona. It served more than 800 teens, offering clinical therapy and life-skills training.

But last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services shut it down.

The closure, Christina Buttons writes, “is part of a nationwide backlash against youth residential treatment, where adolescents live in a group setting and receive 24-hour care for serious emotional or behavioral challenges.”

RCR, in particular, came under scrutiny when Inside Edition aired a segment in May that featured emotional accounts from former residents. But it “omitted critical context about why the program exists, the behaviors that led to placement, and the constraints of treating minors in crisis,” Buttons writes.

Read her inside story, featuring interviews with some of the families, about the events that led to RCR’s closure and what it means for girls’ diminishing treatment options.