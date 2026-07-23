California’s Shakedown Campaign

California’s Civil Rights Department (formerly the Department of Fair Employment and Housing) was created in 1980 to enforce nondiscrimination law. It rebranded itself in 2022, expanding its power and more aggressively going after corporations for “civil rights violations.” Over the past few years, it has coerced companies like Microsoft, Riot Games, and Snap Inc. to fork over eight- and nine-figure payments to class-action members, interest groups, and the Civil Rights Department itself.

“The system operates like a mafia,” Christopher Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp write. “Its ‘don,’ Governor Gavin Newsom, sits at the top. His capo, CRD director Kevin Kish, runs the shakedown campaigns. And the state advances the interests of the entire Democratic apparatus: the Civil Rights Department secures settlement cash for radical NGOs, labor leaders can use the cases to create pressure for unionization, and left-wing lawyers ‘cause social change’ at scale.”

Read more about some of the lawsuits.