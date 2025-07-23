Hope for Struggling Florida Schools

Since his death in 2019, conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein have spread ceaselessly online. And while some of them may be true, others seem to deflect from an even more disturbing reality. As Christopher F. Rufo observes, Epstein was “a depraved twist on an all-American archetype: the Jay Gatsby character.”

Like Gatsby, Rufo explains, Epstein gained his wealth through fraud and showered others with money in the hopes of being accepted into high society. “But the money, the parties, the islands, the brokerage accounts, and the snapshots with the rich were all empty symbols, bribes that temporarily masked the horror of a badly lived life,” he writes. “When it all came crashing down, no one attended Epstein’s funeral—as no one attended Gatsby’s.”

