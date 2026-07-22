Wildfire Smoke Chokes America

Last week, Canadian wildfires shrouded the Midwest and Northeast in smoke, putting more than 100 million Americans under air-quality alerts. By Friday, about 900 wildfires were burning, with over 100 in northwestern Ontario alone.

Many have blamed climate change, which has certainly lengthened the fire season. But fires’ severity ultimately depends on how landscapes are managed. “Targeted fuels treatment—including forest thinning, brush clearance, and prescribed burning—removes the dense vegetation that causes wildfires to spread and intensify,” Shawn Regan and Sean Speer explain. “These treatments don’t necessarily keep fires from starting, but they reduce their intensity, restore more natural forest conditions, and give firefighters a better chance to contain blazes once they break out.”

In 2023, Canada’s prescribed burns treated only about 7,000 hectares—an area about the size of Manhattan. The U.S., meantime, treats millions of acres every year. Both countries need to expand their efforts.

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