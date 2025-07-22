Why Have Men and Women’s Political Views Diverged?

Robert Kadlec, a bioweapons expert whom President Trump has nominated as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Deterrence, alleges in a new report that a military-research-related accident in a Chinese laboratory likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The report’s most contentious claim,” Judith Miller writes, “is that Chinese military scientists understood that the virus had ‘acute and chronic’ short- and long-term effects on the brain and may have been working not only to weaponize the virus but also to develop a vaccine to counter its effects even before the outbreak.”

