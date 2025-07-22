Why Have Men and Women’s Political Views Diverged?

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at how men and women come to different political conclusions, a damning new report about the origins of Covid-19, a Medicaid grant program, Ed Feulner’s impact on the conservative movement, and anti-Israel activists.
Even as women have closed the gap with men in education and income, they have grown increasingly left-leaning, while men’s political views have remained stable. Why? “The answer lies in persistent psychological and behavioral sex differences that continue to shape how each group sees the world,” Rob Henderson writes. Read his take from our summer issue.
Robert Kadlec, a bioweapons expert whom President Trump has nominated as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Deterrence, alleges in a new report that a military-research-related accident in a Chinese laboratory likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The report’s most contentious claim,” Judith Miller writes, “is that Chinese military scientists understood that the virus had ‘acute and chronic’ short- and long-term effects on the brain and may have been working not only to weaponize the virus but also to develop a vaccine to counter its effects even before the outbreak.”
Read more about the damning report, and the evidence Kadlec presents, here.
Of Medicaid’s $800 billion in annual spending, rural hospitals receive just $12 billion. But a new grant program in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would almost double that amount. Chris Pope unpacks the legislation here.
Heritage Foundation founder and president Edwin J. Feulner has died at age 83. Ilya Shapiro writes that he “had a defining impact on the development, dissemination, and application of conservative ideas across more than half a century, spanning the Nixon to Trump eras.” Read Shapiro’s remembrance.
Just because anti-Israel sentiment flourishes on social media doesn’t mean it’s mainstream. Look no further than New York for evidence that not everyone is willing to normalize the Intifada. “For every hundred angry comments on a pro-Israel post, there may be thousands of likes and hundreds of thousands of quiet viewers who support, or at least don’t oppose, the message,” Yael Bar Tur writes.
Charles Fain Lehman, Jesse Arm, John Ketcham, and Daniel Di Martino discuss the Minneapolis mayoral primary, the rise of video podcasting, and notable memories from concerts and sporting events.
“The author explains the issue perfectly. ‘It’s culture: the rule of law, cleanliness, safety, and a shared civic compact.’ We used to allow our police to be the stick behind the carrot, enforcing this social contract. Unfortunately, leftists have made our police more worried about their own legal and financial safety than about society’s concerns.”
Photo credit: Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times/Redux
