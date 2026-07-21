A Medical Conveyor Belt for Troubled Minors

Between 2016 and 2023, one in 240 teen girls in Oregon were on testosterone by age 17, according to a new study, while one in 630 boys were on estrogen. The national average for cross-sex hormone use by age 17? One in 1,000.

The study authors note that the percentage of teens who received a “transgender-related diagnosis” during that time (1.51 percent of girls and 0.46 percent of boys) was only “slightly lower” than the percentage of those who socially identify as transgender.

This “suggests that a social identity is a short step from a diagnosis,” Leor Sapir writes, “which opens the door to a variety of insurance-covered medical interventions including surgeries.”

Sapir decided to look back at a national insurance database the Manhattan Institute obtained a few years ago, covering the years 2017 to 2023. The data show that diagnoses in adolescents were higher and rose faster in Oregon relative to the national average.

This weakens the claim that gender-affirming care advocates often make about cross-sex identity having a biological component. “If it did,” Sapir points out, “we would expect to see a more even distribution of diagnostic prevalence. Instead, minors in Vermont and Oregon were, respectively, 18 times and 16 times more likely than minors in Mississippi to have gender-related diagnosis, to give one example.”

Read more about the findings.