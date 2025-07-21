Why Do Americans Care More About Microaggressions Than Disorder?

“Immigrants from poor countries like my own, Venezuela, often joke that Americans complain too much about ‘First World problems,’” Daniel Di Martino writes. “Back home, we don’t worry about microaggressions; we’re too busy figuring out how to put food on the table or stay safe from crime and government censorship.”

But the irony, he points out, is that Americans don’t care enough about Third World problems: shoplifting, trash in the streets, increasing disorder, and a decline in civility. In Venezuela, citizens call this thinking Third Worldism. “It’s the idea that you can do whatever you want,” he explains, “no matter how it affects others—littering without shame, blasting music at fellow citizens, shoplifting, jumping turnstiles, refusing to pay the bus fare, defacing property, and ignoring rules meant to keep the commons usable for everyone.”