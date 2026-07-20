A Humbler Fed?

During his first press conference as Fed chair last month, Kevin Warsh announced that he would create task forces to revise balance sheet policy, communications, data use and method, and the inflation framework.

This sounds a lot like the pre-Ben Bernanke Fed, which was characterized by fewer extraordinary policies and less transparency.

Good, Allison Schrager argues. This late twentieth-century-style monetary policy is exactly what the Fed needs right now. Communication, transparency, and aggressive action may have been the right policies after the financial crisis, when rates were near zero. Not anymore.

“We are in a new economy, one in which financial conditions require an older framework,” Schrager writes. “The Fed must be humbler about what it knows, what it can achieve, and how much of a presence it should have in financial markets.”

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