A Win for Girls’ Sports—and Sanity

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. B.P.J., and Little v. Hecox that schools can reserve women’s and girls’ sports for biological females.

The cases concern laws in West Virginia and Idaho that prevented males from joining female athletic teams. The states pointed to Title IX, which exists to preserve opportunity, fairness, and safety. The plaintiffs, meantime, argued that the states should consider whether a certain athlete indeed has any male advantage—and because puberty blockers suppress testosterone early, they maintained, trans athletes shouldn’t be excluded in the first place.

But boys experience a brief surge of testosterone as early as infancy, which influences body composition later on, Colin Wright points out. “By school age, boys already tend to have more lean mass, less fat, larger hearts, and greater lung capacity,” he writes. “These differences are not ‘stereotypes.’ They are physical traits directly relevant to sport.”

Further, asking judges to weigh in on the effects of puberty blockers for every single athlete would be next to impossible, the Court ruled. “The point of a sex category is to draw a clear line,” Wright argues. “The more we blur that line, the less it can serve the women and girls it was created to protect.”

Read more about the cases.