An Unsettling Mayoral Race

Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary may seem like a sharp break in city politics, with his promises of free buses and government-run grocery stores. But the reality was less dramatic than that, Nicole Gelinas argues in our upcoming summer issue. “New Yorkers didn’t reject a centrist—they simply weren’t offered a credible one,” she writes.

Indeed, the other mayoral candidates continuously failed to engage voters on the issues they cared about, like public safety and affordability, delivering “slightly varied versions of the same tepid progressivism,” Gelinas observes. None was skilled enough to recognize problems and offer real solutions.

Read her analysis on why the city will get (another) highly flawed leader in November.