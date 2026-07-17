Funding Teachers Who Want to Dismantle Capitalism

This fall, socialist candidates seem poised to take control of the Portland City Council, and potentially even the Los Angeles mayor’s race. They’ve already done so in Seattle, and they recently nabbed a congressional victory in Denver.

What’s driving this lurch to the far Left in the West?

A decline in opportunity, Joel Kotkin argues.

For one thing, companies have been shedding jobs there, with some leaving the West Coast altogether for lower-tax areas. Since 2023, for instance, Amazon and Microsoft have laid off more than 46,000 employees in Seattle. Between 2022 and 2024, the entertainment industry in Los Angeles lost 42,000 jobs. Unemployment in Portland, L.A., and Seattle now exceeds the national average, while California alone has a worker surplus of about 500,000.

Meantime, the West Coast is home to an increasing number of well-educated, young, often childless voters. “The ‘yuppie dream’ of yesterday has faded as young urbanites embrace New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘warmth of collectivism,’” Kotkin writes. “The ‘economic anxiety’ they feel is not imaginary; according to the New York Fed, 42 percent of recent college graduates are underemployed. These young people, disappointed by reality, are driving the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”

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