Larry Summers Misses the Point

Back in 2000, when Larry Summers was Treasury secretary, federal Medicaid spending was slightly more than $200 billion in today’s dollars. The recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) would bring that figure to more than $800 billion by 2034.

Even so, Summers wrote in the New York Times last week about the “human brutality” of the law’s Medicaid cuts, stating that the legislation made him ashamed of his country. But as Judge Glock points out, “it’s hard to see what he—or the ostensibly moderate Democratic faction he represents—would consider reasonable,” given how mild the cuts are in reality.

“Medicaid spending under the OBBB will be four times higher than it was when Summers was overseeing economic policy—and nearly twice as large relative to a much bigger economy,” Glock writes. “Yet Summers felt no shame in helping fund a far smaller Medicaid program back then.”