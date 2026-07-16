California’s Racialist Project

Companies like Amazon use third-party contractors for “last-mile” deliveries from warehouses to customers. But the New York City Council has proposed legislation that would ban them from doing so.

The city council frames the bill as a pro-labor move, concerned about safety at Amazon’s facilities. So Adam Lehodey recently visited the company’s “DAB5” last-mile facility in Brooklyn, the fourth one to open there, to see what it was like.

“The work is physically taxing—workers move packages and boxes all day,” he writes. “Yet the conditions I witnessed, as we stopped along the routes and spoke to workers on e-bikes and in trucks, were a far cry from the nightmare environments alleged about some Amazon facilities.”

The electric trucks have 57 censors and cameras, while the doors lock automatically. Any driver-related safety incident is reported back to the site leader. Staff wages average $24 an hour, and workers get health insurance and 401(k) accounts. One employee told Lehodey that he makes “a whole lot more” than he did at his old job.

“If anything, Amazon’s profitability, plus a competitive labor market, has pushed up wages and encouraged investment in new e-bikes and vehicles with enhanced safety features used throughout the facility,” Lehodey writes. The city council bill would likely discourage future investment and could axe more than 10,000 jobs.

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