Vienna’s “Social Housing” Offers a Cautionary Tale

Some progressives are pointing to “social housing” as a solution to New York City’s high cost of living, arguing that Vienna, Austria has seen great success with its government-led housing.

Not so, Tobias Peter writes. Despite the city’s efforts to portray social housing as a global success story, Peter explains that it’s “expensive, unfair, and increasingly unsustainable,” adding that the policy is “not a model to emulate.”

Indeed, a 10 percent tax on rent, a $38,000 entry fee, no private bathrooms or central heating: these aren’t the features of a functional housing system.

You can read more about Peter’s research here.