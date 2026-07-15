The Left’s Latest Rallying Cry: Data Centers

Left-wing activist groups have been unifying around a single cause: opposing data centers.

Organizers within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) blame data centers for rising costs and concentrated Big Tech power. Metro DC DSA has advocated for community control of electrical infrastructure, while DSA activists in Arizona are trying to take over Tucson Electric Power for its willingness to work with data-center developers.

Then there are the anti-ICE activists who argue that data centers enable domestic surveillance and immigration enforcement. Finally, there are the “anti-imperialist” organizations that frame AI as a tool for militarization. At a recent gathering of such groups, an Honor the Earth leader touted successful campaigns that resulted in moratoria on various data center development projects.

“To the activists behind these campaigns, data centers are not just critical digital infrastructure,” Stu Smith writes. “They have become symbolic targets into which to pour broader anxieties about capitalism, technology, and power. That all-purpose role, more than problems with the technology itself, is what makes the movement against the facilities politically potent.”

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