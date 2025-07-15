What MAHA Is Missing

The Network Contagion Research Institute recently released a report on groups of social-media bots driving a wedge into Donald Trump’s political coalition. Zack Dulberg of NCRI unpacks the report’s findings and argues that what he calls “fake MAGA” accounts and their unwitting collaborators are boosting conspiracy theories—particularly about Israel and acts of domestic terrorism.

“Our research has identified a group of ostensibly conservative influencers, who, at pivotal moments of nearly every crisis, use false-flag claims to sow doubt about the origins of acts of domestic terrorism,” Dulberg writes. “While these influencers may not knowingly coordinate with bot networks, they benefit from them nonetheless.”

Dulberg argues that this activity represents a form of “information warfare” that Americans should take seriously.