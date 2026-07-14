How to Tame Teen Takeovers

In March, hundreds of black-clad teens swarmed through Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard, robbing bystanders, fighting, and screaming. Over Memorial Day weekend, more than 1,000 teens rampaged through Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, jumping on cars, twerking, and fighting with police. That same weekend, a 16-year-old was shot and stores were looted at uncontrolled gatherings in Detroit.

Similar “teen takeovers” have occurred in cities across the country. Explanations for the phenomenon are just as numerous, writes Heather Mac Donald in the Summer 2026 issue of City Journal. Among the causes proffered: loneliness, Covid, emotional neediness, poverty, hunger, capitalism, a lack of “safe spaces” or “opportunities,” and too much law enforcement.

“None of these explanations withstands scrutiny,” Mac Donald maintains. The real solution is “a change in culture—both in the elite culture that excuses lawlessness in the name of racial justice and in urban black culture itself.”

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