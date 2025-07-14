New York’s Next Mayor Faces a Fiscal Crisis

Zohran Mamdani’s decisive primary win has the press speculating whether Albany will approve major tax hikes to fund his socialist agenda if he wins the mayor's office in November. But as Manhattan Institute fellow and former New York City planner Eric Kober argues, the city council’s irresponsible budget package may present the next mayor with a major fiscal crisis—and foreclose any chance of creating ambitious new programs.

While New York City’s budget is balanced on paper, an economic downturn could result in unexpectedly low revenues. And as Kober notes, the city’s fiscal outlook has soured, with slowing employment gains and federal funding cuts.

“The next mayor may have to spend his time managing a crisis,” he writes, “not inaugurating a socialist paradise or whatever limited vision for the city Mamdani’s rivals have.”