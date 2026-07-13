Higher Ed Reform After the Stop WOKE Act

Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed wants to reduce seniors’ property taxes, proposing to freeze assessments on homeowners 65 and older. The federal government, he argues, should pay for any fiscal shortfall the freeze might cause state and local governments.

This is a bad idea, Judge Glock argues. For one thing, several states already have some sort of property-tax relief for seniors. “Federal subsidies to such programs would end up backfilling state and local government budgets, encouraging them to spend more and raise taxes elsewhere,” he explains.

Plus, federal involvement wouldn’t stop with subsidies. “Once the money started flowing,” Glock writes, “Congress and the federal bureaucracy would have to monitor and manage local property tax administration. Such an effort could end much of local autonomy in America.”

There are better ways to secure relief for seniors, Glock maintains. Read about them here.