Mamdani’s Grocery Plan Misses the Real Problem

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani owes his victory in June’s Democratic primary to strong support from what Mark Mills calls the “laptop class” of middle-class knowledge workers, who worry that artificial intelligence will soon replace most of their jobs.

Are projections of AI’s “unprecedented” impact on human labor accurate? So far, Mills writes, “Few AI applications have yet achieved the kinds of transformative productivity leaps seen in past technological revolutions, which repeatedly delivered astonishing economic gains.”

This is not to say that AI won’t be transformative. “Disruption is inevitable,” Mills observes. “How we navigate this upheaval will be one of the defining challenges of our time.” At issue is whether the United States will trust market forces throughout the AI transition or resort to European-style controls of private enterprise.

And this is where the anxieties of the laptop class—with its disproportionate influence in policymaking and media—come in. “We should hope that the political impulses of the disaffected laptop class don’t dictate the course of AI,” Mills concludes. “The best way to nurture the next wave of innovation is not through central planning, but through the messy, decentralized dynamism of the market.”