A Mamdani Official Was Scheduled to Meet With Iran

Earlier this week, Ana María Archila, commissioner of New York City’s Office for International Affairs, was scheduled to meet with Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani. Archila allegedly did not inform Mayor Zohran Mamdani of the meeting and was directed to cancel it. The State Department met with the Mamdani administration to clarify acceptable conduct.

“The development is a continuation of Commissioner Archila and the Mamdani administration’s ongoing use of public resources to advance an agenda that extends well beyond New York City,” Adam Lehodey writes. Back in April, for instance, a memo was sent to staff within the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs asking them to prioritize engaging with foreign officials who “are . . . in political alignment/leftist.”

The purpose of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs is to share best practices with other cities, support city government’s relationship with the diplomatic community in New York, and bring in foreign business—all without regard for political party or ideology.

“It’s more than a stretch to suggest that a meeting with representatives of a country with whom the United States is engaged in hostilities, and with whom it has no diplomatic relations, would help achieve those ends,” Lehodey argues.

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