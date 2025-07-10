A New Election System in New York?

New York City currently uses ranked-choice voting—where voters rank candidates by preference—in party primaries, and a single-vote system in general elections.

But last week, the New York City Charter Review Commission announced that it was considering a “top-two” system for mayoral elections, which would make two key changes: it would replace party primaries with a nonpartisan winnowing round using ranked-choice voting, and it would advance only the top-two candidates to the general election.

“As a political scientist, I don’t love the proposal, but it could work—if parties retain control of which candidates use their labels,” Jack Santucci writes. He unpacks the pros and cons of pivoting to such a system, which you can read more about here.