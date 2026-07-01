The Supreme Court Restores an Old Idea

This September, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) will host its 2026 Clinical Congress in Washington, D.C. It has invited Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to deliver the Olga M. Jonasson Lecture.

By doing so, Richard T. Bosshardt argues, the ACS leadership has signaled its continuing commitment to DEI.

Jackson views the world through a racialized lens. “In her rulings and dissenting opinions,” Bosshardt writes, “she has consistently advanced the view that racism remains systemic in America, and that no measure to deal with it should be off the table.” During her confirmation hearing, she refused to say what a woman is. And she dissented in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld state restrictions on puberty blockers for minors.

“My suggestion to my fellow surgeons: boycott the Clinical Congress in September and make it the least attended in ACS history,” Bosshardt writes. “Perhaps then, the leadership will get the message that we are not racists, that surgery is not racist, and that surgeons treat patients with the same care and competence, regardless of race or other immutable characteristics.”