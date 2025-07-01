Race-Based Hiring at Cornell

In 2021, Cornell University received $16 million from the National Institutes of Health to create the Faculty Institutional Recruitment for Sustainable Transformation (FIRST) program. FIRST’s goal was to increase faculty diversity by hiring ten new professors.

John D. Sailer argues that the program’s four-stage process raises legal concerns. “By demanding that search committees repeatedly revise their selections to ensure ‘as diverse a pool as possible,’ the Cornell FIRST program was tailored to yield discriminatory results,” he notes. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it unlawful for employers to limit or classify applicants in any way that would deprive them of employment based on race.

“With the aid of federal money, a small team at Cornell built an elaborate mechanism to micromanage the hiring process and mold it according to a racialist ideology,” Sailer writes.