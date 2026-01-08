Rigor, Safety, and . . . Integration?

In a letter to staff, Kamar Samuels, New York City’s new schools chancellor, stated “that every student—starting in early childhood and continuing through graduation—deserves a school that is academically rigorous, safe, and truly integrated.”

He is right to focus on rigor and safety, Ray Domanico writes. “But focusing on integrated schools—especially in the many communities where the demographics conspire against it—can detract from ensuring that the least well-off students receive a quality education,” he observes.

Take the Bronx, where 87 percent of public school students are black or Hispanic. Or consider that in 20 of the city’s 32 school districts, fewer than 15 percent of students are Asian. Integration may be possible at some schools, but not enough to make a meaningful difference, and it could even come at the cost of academic excellence.

Read Domanico’s take on the policies Samuels should pursue to help students truly succeed.