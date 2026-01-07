Are Trump’s Actions in Venezuela Legal?

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at President Trump’s actions in Venezuela, Virginia’s “affordability” policies, and the “dissident Right.”
Critics have denounced Nicolas Maduro’s arrest as executive overreach and a violation of international law. But using targeted force to protect U.S. interests without a formal declaration of war is nothing new.
“Indeed, Congress has declared war only 11 times in U.S. history, and not once since World War II,” Ilya Shapiro and Santiago Vidal Calvo write. “Nonetheless, American presidents have deployed troops or ordered strikes hundreds of times under their own authority.” From Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe to George H. W. Bush and Barack Obama, the nation has a long history of such presidential action.
“True, Trump’s interventions have faced significant pushback from Congress over the past few months,” Shapiro and Calvo write. “Lawmakers—primarily Democrats, but also some Republicans—argue that he is risking an escalation without the legislative branch’s consent. But Congress as a body has not expressed disapproval, with repeated failures to muster majorities to do so.”
Last month, Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger announced her affordability agenda, promising to lower costs for health care, energy, and housing. But most of her proposals, Judge Glock points out, “would drive up expenses for one group of consumers in order to benefit another group deemed more deserving.”
Take her support for a bill concerning health insurance. It would ban insurers from charging higher premiums to smokers but would almost certainly raise costs for nonsmokers. Or consider her proposal to boost reimbursements for independent and community pharmacies. “This means requiring that insurers and patients pay more for their medicine to make sure that certain pharmacies get sufficient profit,” Glock writes. “Whatever the reason for such a proposal, it can’t be affordability.”
IM–1776 is an America-focused magazine that has helped to define the Right’s avant-garde cultural movement in recent years. Mark Granza, its editor-in-chief, has sought to make space for the so-called “dissident Right.” Christopher F. Rufo spoke with him to get a better sense of where the movement currently stands and where it’s going next. Read their conversation.
