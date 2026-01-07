Are Trump’s Actions in Venezuela Legal?

Critics have denounced Nicolas Maduro’s arrest as executive overreach and a violation of international law. But using targeted force to protect U.S. interests without a formal declaration of war is nothing new.

“Indeed, Congress has declared war only 11 times in U.S. history, and not once since World War II,” Ilya Shapiro and Santiago Vidal Calvo write. “Nonetheless, American presidents have deployed troops or ordered strikes hundreds of times under their own authority.” From Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe to George H. W. Bush and Barack Obama, the nation has a long history of such presidential action.

“True, Trump’s interventions have faced significant pushback from Congress over the past few months,” Shapiro and Calvo write. “Lawmakers—primarily Democrats, but also some Republicans—argue that he is risking an escalation without the legislative branch’s consent. But Congress as a body has not expressed disapproval, with repeated failures to muster majorities to do so.”

