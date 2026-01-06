Ending Terrorism and Violence

Last month’s massacre in Sydney that killed 15 and injured 39 is just the latest in a string of violent attacks in Australia, the U.S., and Europe. These include, among many others, the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. in November; the Yom Kippur synagogue attack in England; and the immolation of an elderly woman in Boulder, Colorado in June.

Street crimes, too, have seemingly become commonplace. Last month alone, a woman was stabbed to death in a Florida Barnes and Noble; a man was struck in the face with a bat while walking in Manhattan; another man was stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan; and a mother was stabbed in a bathroom of Macy’s in New York.

“The ‘good’ news about the Islamic terrorism and domestic urban violence that have rocked Western nations in recent months is that the attacks were foreseeable—and thus preventable,” Heather Mac Donald writes. “The bad news is that the fear of being called ‘racist’ will stymie many governments’ ability to act on that foresight.”

