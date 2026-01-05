Zohran Mamdani Takes Office

Last week, Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor. During the ceremony, he promised to “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Mamdani may have good intentions, Adam Lehodey writes, but they “don’t align with economic realities, or with a sound grasp of human incentives and motivations.” Indeed, we’ve seen where public officials' good intentions have led in the past, from rent-stabilization laws pushing apartments into disrepair to high taxes to absurd construction-liability laws.

“For those who believe that New York City should reward excellence and provide opportunities, not hand-outs,” Lehodey writes, “Mamdani’s inauguration was a bracing experience. But will his policies succeed—even by their own metrics?”

Read his take.