Mamdani’s Unworkable Approach to Homelessness

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that at least ten New Yorkers have been found dead out in the cold, with seven of them showing signs of hypothermia. He has directed his homeless-services department to get people inside and convince even the most reluctant to stay in nighttime shelters. And the city is opening daytime warming centers and deploying vans so that people can get out of the cold instantly.

“But the mayor’s understanding of the causes of homelessness stands in the way of these sincere efforts,” Nicole Gelinas writes. “In his view, homelessness stems primarily from a lack of suitable housing—not from entrenched mental illness or addiction. He sees the homeless as people generally capable of making rational decisions in their own best interests.”

Indeed, rather than sending clinicians and police officers to evaluate a person’s ability to care for himself, Mamdani prefers having civilian workers assist the homeless with exploring different housing options.

“This approach is dubious even in good circumstances, but in an extended deep freeze, it is deadly, because it sends an inconsistent message,” Gelinas explains.

