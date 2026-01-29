The Problem With Taxing Inheritance

Fifty-one percent of Gen Z supports a higher inheritance tax to fight inequality. Politicians across the U.S. and Europe have imposed just that, along with massive estate taxes that penalize wealth transfers between generations. Even the wealthy themselves appear increasingly to oppose inheritance, with some announcing that they won’t pass on their fortunes to their kids.

“This cultural and political opposition to inheritance may be increasingly popular, but it is poisonous,” Matias Ahrensdorf argues. “Inheritance is how societies compound the achievements of past generations, preserving productive enterprises and building wealth over time. Anti-legacy sentiment risks undermining entrepreneurship, institutional continuity, and the mechanisms historically associated with long-term prosperity.”

Read about the economic consequences of taxing inheritance and what Ahrensdorf describes as “a moral and social crisis.”