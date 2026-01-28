Everyone Must Turn Down the Temperature in Minnesota

The city of Minneapolis is on edge. This month alone, two protesters have been shot and killed during confrontations with federal officials. Anti-ICE activists have barricaded city blocks, surrounded hotels where immigration officers are staying, and disrupted church services. Meantime, political leaders, far from seeking to ease tensions, have poured fuel on the fire: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for example, told reporters he was “fight[ing] a war against the federal government.”

“We can hardly expect the public to remain measured,” as Rafael A. Mangual writes, “if our leaders do not. That’s why the most important thing right now is for everyone in power—on both sides—to lower the temperature.”

That means local police need to restore order. State and local politicians need to tell activists to stop blocking traffic, harassing law enforcement officers, and interfering with immigration operations. It also means federal officials should avoid being provocative.

“If this strikes you as too tall an order, consider the alternative, and its consequences: heated rhetoric and aggressive action have led only to tragedy,” Mangual writes.