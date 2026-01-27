A DHS Whistleblower on Fraud in Minnesota

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota says $9 billion or more in taxpayer funds may have been stolen across 14 state welfare programs since 2018. Minnesota’s Department of Human Services is responsible for administering these programs. According to a DHS whistleblower, “the lack of guardrails” in place at the department “was pretty shocking.”

That whistleblower, Faye Bernstein, went on the record in an interview with Manhattan Institute investigative reporter Ryan Thorpe. A self-described Democrat, Bernstein says welfare fraud in Minnesota “is definitely not something that the Republicans are making up.”

Read their full conversation, including Bernstein’s take on a new audit of her department, here.