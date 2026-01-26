Terror Supporters at the University of Washington

A group linked to a designated foreign terrorist organization has become prevalent at the University of Washington. Meet the Tariq El-Tahrir Student Network.

It’s the youth arm of Masar Badil, a political organization with ties to the terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and to Samidoun, a “sham charity.” It has worked with SUPER UW (Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return at the University of Washington) to organize an online seminar featuring a reported Hamas terrorist. (SUPER UW caused $1 million in damage during a building occupation last May.) And it has fostered connections between hostile foreign nations and activists.

“The connection between a student protest organization (SUPER UW) and the youth wing of a terrorist proxy (Tariq El-Tahrir) gives a glimpse into the extreme edge of campus activism—and potentially provides a hook for legal action,” Stu Smith writes.

Read more about the groups and what their influence says about campus activism.