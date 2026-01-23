A Promising Proposal in New York

Throughout history, technological advances have transformed the way we live and work. Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly do the same.

Of course, no one knows for sure what the next ten years will bring, let alone the next five. But Misha Saul offers a handful of broad predictions: deeper personalization, the end of privacy, and the collapse of moral agency, among others.

But some things won’t change at all, he writes. “An AI can read and write anything, but it can only do it for you in the most superficial sense—it cannot know or feel for you. It cannot delight in a new vein of knowledge for you. It cannot be curious about the miracle of creation on your behalf,” he observes.

