Mamdani’s Strange Response

Last week, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, moved into Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence in Manhattan. He invited the press to witness the move and was asked whether he had received his security deposit back.

“The security deposit is being put toward the final month,” he said.

As any renter in the city knows, the security deposit isn’t to be used toward rent. It goes to the owner, who can withhold it at the end of the lease to pay for damages, or return it to the tenant.

“Given the state-imposed constraints on rent-regulated leases, it’s highly unlikely that the mayor and the owner of his Astoria apartment worked out a specially tailored deal in advance and included this agreement in the lease,” Nicole Gelinas writes. “It also seems improbable that Mamdani’s landlord is a neglectful property owner whose egregious management justifies the withholding of rent: just after the election, Mamdani complained only about a leaky sink—one that his building superintendent was attending to—a common enough inconvenience for homeowners as well as renters.”

Neither the mayor’s office nor a person believed to be an owner of the mayor’s apartment responded to Gelinas’s request for comment. Her theory: either Mamdani ran out on his final month’s rent, or he and his landlord worked out an informal agreement after his election. “Either conclusion makes for an unsalutary start for New York City’s top official,” she writes.