“They Systematically Discriminate Against One Group: White Men.”

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has long awarded government contracts to “disadvantaged” businesses and those owned by women. An analysis between 2020 and 2023 found that none of these awards went to white men.

The Trump administration has taken steps to limit these contracts, but the 8(a) program—its largest disadvantaged-business initiative—is still going strong. How? The SBA asks companies to write “social disadvantage narratives” to qualify.

These narratives “allow business owners to establish minority status through descriptions of racial taunts or alleged discrimination,” Judge Glock and Christopher F. Rufo explain. “Applicants might not check a racial box, but the implication is clear: no white men need apply.”

No evidence is required, and the applicants aren’t always disadvantaged. In fact, the program is rife with fraud, Glock and Rufo write. The administration should abolish it.

