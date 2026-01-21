“They Systematically Discriminate Against One Group: White Men.”

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at the Small Business Administration’s problematic 8(a) program, what Lina Khan’s appointment will mean for New York City, a recent ruling concerning free speech and terrorism, and fraud against government programs.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) has long awarded government contracts to “disadvantaged” businesses and those owned by women. An analysis between 2020 and 2023 found that none of these awards went to white men.
The Trump administration has taken steps to limit these contracts, but the 8(a) program—its largest disadvantaged-business initiative—is still going strong. How? The SBA asks companies to write “social disadvantage narratives” to qualify.
These narratives “allow business owners to establish minority status through descriptions of racial taunts or alleged discrimination,” Judge Glock and Christopher F. Rufo explain. “Applicants might not check a racial box, but the implication is clear: no white men need apply.”
No evidence is required, and the applicants aren’t always disadvantaged. In fact, the program is rife with fraud, Glock and Rufo write. The administration should abolish it.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to help lead his transition team. “Just as she did at the FTC,” Jarrett Dieterle writes, “Khan is pushing expansive interpretations of existing legal authority, seeking to extend the mayor’s power well past traditional understandings.”
In United States v. Al-Timimi, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the First Amendment “does not depend on the popularity or palatability of the message conveyed.”
The case involves Ali Al-Timimi, who was found guilty in 2005 of soliciting others to commit treason against the U.S. and attempting to contribute services to the Taliban, among other charges. During his lectures at a Falls Church mosque, he “began making preparations to engage in jihad in the form of combat,” according to a group of men who were present. After September 11, Al-Timimi told the men to “not repeat anything that was said” and continued to advise them on “how best to evade detection.”
“None of this is mere ‘unpopular’ speech. Al-Timimi was the ringleader of a terrorist cell, with designs on a holy war against the United States,” Tal Fortgang writes. “Yes, he primarily used words to facilitate this war. But he was not discussing these topics in an abstract or academic way. His words helped steel his acolytes’ resolve to commit treason.”
The fraud in Minnesota that has recently made headlines is nothing new. In fact, fraud against government health-care programs is quite common. Covid-related fraud, for instance, climbed to more than $280 billion, while Obamacare enrollment fraud likely cost taxpayers $27 billion last year.
“When it comes to fraud,” Charles Silver and David Hyman write, “many public officials don’t care. Why should they? Thieves are stealing taxpayers’ money, not theirs.”
“Rather than Bureau of Bassinets or a Department of Diapers maybe we should pay parents to stay at home and raise their own kids. As a stay-at-home dad I did more with my kids in a day than daycare did in a month.”
