Can Americans Unify for their 250th?

The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is fast approaching, but Americans are more divided than ever. Can we realistically hope to find enough common ground to celebrate this milestone as a unified nation?

Ryan Cole looks to Montgomery County, Indiana, for inspiration. Especially noteworthy, he writes, is what residents there didn’t do when they gathered to discuss how their celebrations would proceed: “Attendees didn’t pretend that disagreements didn’t exist,” he writes. Instead, “they found agreement in the Declaration’s ideals and in honoring not only Revolutionary veterans who settled in their county but also other Americans who worked to carry on the Founders’ work, from abolitionists to suffragists to civil rights leaders.”

