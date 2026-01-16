The Trump administration is said to be moving away from its plan to create a 50-year mortgage. Good, Steven Malanga writes. The policy would’ve saddled homeowners with more interest for longer, all without addressing the underlying problem: constrained supply. “By making financing easier without increasing the number of homes,” he explains, “the proposed policy would likely be counterproductive—more money chasing too few houses would simply drive prices higher.”

A 50-year mortgage would also introduce new risks. With the principal paid down so slowly, many borrowers could be left underwater from even a modest downturn. “Households facing job loss or financial strain would then be trapped in properties they can’t afford and can’t sell for enough to cover the loan, setting the stage for another wave of foreclosures,” Malanga writes.

The real key to addressing our housing market woes? Build, baby.