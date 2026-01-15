A Dose of Fiscal Reality

Robert F. Wagner Jr., New York City’s 102nd mayor, was a big spender. By 1965, three years into his third and final term, the Democrat had increased city outlays by 30 percent. For the 1966 fiscal year, he proposed another 15 percent spending hike—and effectively insisted that he would not allow Gotham’s dire financial state to restrain his ambitions. Ten years later, the house of cards collapsed, and New York fell into virtual bankruptcy.

Wagner, a New Deal liberal, may not be the most natural comparison for Zohran Mamdani, a committed democratic socialist. But as E. J. McMahon notes, Wagner and Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller learned lessons from the city’s financial crisis that Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul would do well to study—to avoid having to learn the hard way.

