“It’s Like an Uber Service for Fraud”

In Minnesota, a federal prosecutor found that a “web” of fraudulent schemes “stole billions of dollars in taxpayer money.” Last year, Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo reported that many of those indicted are members of the state’s Somali community—and some fraudulently obtained funds ended up in the hands of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Such big-money scams are not limited to Minnesota. In a new interview, Rufo speaks with a veteran blue-city police detective about an alleged pattern of fraud on the West Coast committed by foreign criminals. Various groups, the detective claims, are stealing from and cheating Americans, whom they view as “a big, fat target.”

Read more about the alleged schemes—and why they’re hard to stop.