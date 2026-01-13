Mamdani Is Forced to Get Specific

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani will soon present his budget to the city council, marking the first time his campaign promises meet hard math. Among those promises: universal child care, a “Department of Community Safety,” a rent freeze, free buses, and city-run grocery stores.

Mamdani estimates his agenda will cost $10 billion a year, and $9 billion of that will come from new taxes: $5 billion from a state income-tax surcharge on millionaire earners and $4 billion from a higher state corporate tax. “Because Mamdani isn’t asking Washington to fund his agenda, the entire burden would fall on the local tax base,” Nicole Gelinas explains. “For his first fiscal year, beginning next July, New York expects to collect $82.8 billion in state and local taxes. Mamdani’s plan would raise that burden by roughly 11 percent.”

Read her take on his plans, what they would mean for New Yorkers, and why she says the best outcome would be “that his tax hikes never materialize.”