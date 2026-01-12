Actually, Somali Immigrants Commit More Crime

Ever since the Trump administration sent federal agents to Minnesota to crack down on illegal immigrants, critics have claimed that the Somali-born immigrant population commits less crime. Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute is one such critic, posting a chart on X showing that Somali-born immigrants have lower incarceration rates than native-born Americans.

“We don’t buy this argument,” Matthew Lilley and Robert VerBruggen write. “Nowrasteh is not making an apples-to-apples comparison. Looking at incarceration rates introduces statistical bias in a way that yields a lower-than-expected rate of Somali offending.”

A better comparison? For starters, not contrasting lifelong Americans with immigrants who have spent only part of their lives in the U.S. would deliver more valid data. “Correcting for this, we estimate Somalis are twice as likely to be incarcerated as are similar native-born Americans,” they write.

